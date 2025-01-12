Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 19 13 4 2 43 19 43
Atletico Madrid 18 12 5 1 33 12 41
Barcelona 19 12 2 5 51 22 38
Athletic Bilbao 19 10 6 3 29 17 36
-----------------------------------
Villarreal 18 8 6 4 34 30 30
-----------------------------------
Mallorca 19 9 3 7 19 21 30
-----------------------------------
Girona 19 8 4 7 27 25 28
Real Sociedad 18 7 4 7 16 13 25
Rayo Vallecano 19 6 7 6 22 22 25
Real Betis 19 6 7 6 21 23 25
Osasuna 18 6 7 5 23 27 25
Celta Vigo 19 7 3 9 28 30 24
Sevilla 19 6 5 8 21 28 23
Las Palmas 18 6 4 8 23 27 22
Leganes 19 4 7 8 18 29 19
Alaves 19 4 5 10 21 31 17
Getafe 18 3 7 8 11 15 16
-----------------------------------
Espanyol 19 4 4 11 17 31 16
Valladolid 19 4 3 11 13 37 15
Valencia 19 2 7 10 18 29 13
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
