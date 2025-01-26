Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 20 14 4 2 47 20 46
Atletico Madrid 21 13 6 2 35 14 45
Barcelona 20 12 3 5 52 23 39
Athletic Bilbao 20 11 6 3 31 18 39
-----------------------------------
Villarreal 21 9 7 5 39 32 34
-----------------------------------
Mallorca 21 9 3 9 19 26 30
-----------------------------------
Real Sociedad 20 8 4 8 17 14 28
Girona 20 8 4 8 28 27 28
Real Betis 21 7 7 7 23 26 28
Osasuna 21 6 9 6 25 30 27
Sevilla 21 7 6 8 24 30 27
Rayo Vallecano 20 6 8 6 23 23 26
Celta Vigo 20 7 3 10 29 32 24
Las Palmas 21 6 5 10 26 34 23
Leganes 20 5 7 8 19 29 22
Getafe 20 4 8 8 14 17 20
Alaves 20 5 5 10 24 32 20
-----------------------------------
Espanyol 21 5 5 11 20 33 20
Valencia 20 3 7 10 19 29 16
Valladolid 20 4 3 13 14 39 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
