Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 21 15 4 2 50 20 49

Atletico Madrid 21 13 6 2 35 14 45

Barcelona 20 12 3 5 52 23 39

Athletic Bilbao 20 11 6 3 31 18 39

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 21 9 7 5 39 32 34

-----------------------------------

Mallorca 21 9 3 9 19 26 30

-----------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 21 7 8 6 25 24 29

Girona 21 8 4 9 29 29 28

Real Sociedad 21 8 4 9 17 17 28

Real Betis 21 7 7 7 23 26 28

Osasuna 21 6 9 6 25 30 27

Sevilla 21 7 6 8 24 30 27

Celta Vigo 20 7 3 10 29 32 24

Getafe 21 5 8 8 17 17 23

Las Palmas 21 6 5 10 26 34 23

Leganes 20 5 7 8 19 29 22

Alaves 20 5 5 10 24 32 20

-----------------------------------

Espanyol 21 5 5 11 20 33 20

Valencia 20 3 7 10 19 29 16

Valladolid 21 4 3 14 14 42 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.