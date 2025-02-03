Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 22 15 4 3 50 21 49

Atletico Madrid 22 14 6 2 37 14 48

Barcelona 22 14 3 5 60 24 45

Athletic Bilbao 21 11 7 3 31 18 40

Villarreal 22 10 7 5 44 33 37

Rayo Vallecano 22 8 8 6 26 24 32

Mallorca 22 9 3 10 19 28 30

Girona 21 8 4 9 29 29 28

Real Sociedad 21 8 4 9 17 17 28

Real Betis 21 7 7 7 23 26 28

Sevilla 22 7 7 8 24 30 28

Osasuna 21 6 9 6 25 30 27

Celta Vigo 22 7 4 11 31 35 25

Getafe 22 5 9 8 17 17 24

Las Palmas 21 6 5 10 26 34 23

Leganes 22 5 8 9 19 30 23

Espanyol 22 6 5 11 21 33 23

Alaves 22 5 6 11 25 34 21

Valencia 22 4 7 11 22 37 19

Valladolid 22 4 3 15 15 47 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.