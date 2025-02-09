Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 22 15 4 3 50 21 49

Atletico Madrid 22 14 6 2 37 14 48

Barcelona 22 14 3 5 60 24 45

Athletic Bilbao 23 12 8 3 36 20 44

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 22 10 7 5 44 33 37

-----------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 23 9 8 6 27 24 35

-----------------------------------

Girona 23 9 4 10 31 33 31

Osasuna 22 7 9 6 27 31 30

Mallorca 22 9 3 10 19 28 30

Real Betis 23 7 8 8 27 31 29

Real Sociedad 22 8 4 10 18 19 28

Celta Vigo 23 8 4 11 34 37 28

Sevilla 22 7 7 8 24 30 28

Getafe 22 5 9 8 17 17 24

Las Palmas 22 6 5 11 27 36 23

Leganes 22 5 8 9 19 30 23

Espanyol 22 6 5 11 21 33 23

-----------------------------------

Alaves 22 5 6 11 25 34 21

Valencia 22 4 7 11 22 37 19

Valladolid 23 4 3 16 15 48 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.