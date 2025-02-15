Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 24 15 6 3 52 23 51

Atletico Madrid 23 14 7 2 38 15 49

Barcelona 23 15 3 5 64 25 48

Athletic Bilbao 23 12 8 3 36 20 44

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 23 11 7 5 46 34 40

-----------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 23 9 8 6 27 24 35

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 24 7 11 6 29 33 32

Real Sociedad 23 9 4 10 20 20 31

Girona 24 9 4 11 32 35 31

Mallorca 23 9 4 10 20 29 31

Getafe 24 7 9 8 20 18 30

Real Betis 23 7 8 8 27 31 29

Celta Vigo 23 8 4 11 34 37 28

Sevilla 23 7 7 9 25 34 28

Leganes 24 5 9 10 22 35 24

Las Palmas 23 6 5 12 28 38 23

Espanyol 23 6 5 12 22 35 23

-----------------------------------

Alaves 24 5 7 12 28 38 22

Valencia 23 5 7 11 24 37 22

Valladolid 23 4 3 16 15 48 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

