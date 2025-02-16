Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table before Saturday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 24 15 6 3 52 23 51
Atletico Madrid 24 14 8 2 39 16 50
Barcelona 23 15 3 5 64 25 48
Athletic Bilbao 23 12 8 3 36 20 44
-----------------------------------
Villarreal 23 11 7 5 46 34 40
-----------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 23 9 8 6 27 24 35
-----------------------------------
Osasuna 24 7 11 6 29 33 32
Real Sociedad 23 9 4 10 20 20 31
Girona 24 9 4 11 32 35 31
Mallorca 23 9 4 10 20 29 31
Getafe 24 7 9 8 20 18 30
Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 35 38 29
Real Betis 23 7 8 8 27 31 29
Sevilla 23 7 7 9 25 34 28
Leganes 24 5 9 10 22 35 24
Las Palmas 23 6 5 12 28 38 23
Espanyol 23 6 5 12 22 35 23
-----------------------------------
Alaves 24 5 7 12 28 38 22
Valencia 23 5 7 11 24 37 22
Valladolid 23 4 3 16 15 48 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
