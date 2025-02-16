Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 24 15 6 3 52 23 51
Atletico Madrid 24 14 8 2 39 16 50
Barcelona 23 15 3 5 64 25 48
Athletic Bilbao 24 12 9 3 37 21 45
-----------------------------------
Villarreal 24 11 8 5 47 35 41
-----------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 23 9 8 6 27 24 35
-----------------------------------
Osasuna 24 7 11 6 29 33 32
Real Sociedad 23 9 4 10 20 20 31
Girona 24 9 4 11 32 35 31
Mallorca 23 9 4 10 20 29 31
Getafe 24 7 9 8 20 18 30
Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 35 38 29
Real Betis 23 7 8 8 27 31 29
Sevilla 23 7 7 9 25 34 28
Espanyol 24 6 6 12 23 36 24
Leganes 24 5 9 10 22 35 24
Las Palmas 23 6 5 12 28 38 23
-----------------------------------
Valencia 24 5 8 11 25 38 23
Alaves 24 5 7 12 28 38 22
Valladolid 23 4 3 16 15 48 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
Recent Stories
AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories
Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards
Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025
Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..
ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries
Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..
UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..
Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets
UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister
International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated6 minutes ago
-
Meillard underlines Swiss dominance with 'incredible' slalom gold16 minutes ago
-
Meillard underlines Swiss dominance with slalom gold2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table2 hours ago
-
Ukraine says retakes village near key city of Pokrovsk2 hours ago
-
Fruit feast as Sri Lanka's first jumbo orphanage marks golden jubilee2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
European countries to meet in Paris on Monday to discuss security: France FM2 hours ago