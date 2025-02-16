Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 24 15 6 3 52 23 51

Atletico Madrid 24 14 8 2 39 16 50

Barcelona 23 15 3 5 64 25 48

Athletic Bilbao 24 12 9 3 37 21 45

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 24 11 8 5 47 35 41

-----------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 23 9 8 6 27 24 35

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 24 7 11 6 29 33 32

Real Sociedad 23 9 4 10 20 20 31

Girona 24 9 4 11 32 35 31

Mallorca 23 9 4 10 20 29 31

Getafe 24 7 9 8 20 18 30

Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 35 38 29

Real Betis 23 7 8 8 27 31 29

Sevilla 23 7 7 9 25 34 28

Espanyol 24 6 6 12 23 36 24

Leganes 24 5 9 10 22 35 24

Las Palmas 23 6 5 12 28 38 23

-----------------------------------

Valencia 24 5 8 11 25 38 23

Alaves 24 5 7 12 28 38 22

Valladolid 23 4 3 16 15 48 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

Recent Stories

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to esta ..

AOI in negotiations with Emirati investors to establish three new factories

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 Internati ..

Dubai Culture wins two accolades at 2025 International Brilliance Awards

2 hours ago
 Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense produ ..

Calidus to launch seven new UAE-made defense products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reco ..

Egypt, Jordan emphasise necessity of starting reconstruction of Gaza Strip witho ..

3 hours ago
 ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance t ..

ATERMES to showcase next-generation surveillance technology at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival set for 18 February

3 hours ago
Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitar ..

Museum of Future welcomes global leaders, dignitaries

4 hours ago
 Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, fut ..

Tawazun Council sees anticipation, adaptation, future readiness converge to stre ..

4 hours ago
 UAE emerges as global centre for supporting intern ..

UAE emerges as global centre for supporting international efforts to maintain se ..

5 hours ago
 Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabine ..

Belgian government to save 30%t on costs of cabinets

5 hours ago
 UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime ..

UAE President receives Russian First Deputy Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 International Defence Conference 2025 discusses gl ..

International Defence Conference 2025 discusses global disruptions, defence prep ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World