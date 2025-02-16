Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 24 15 6 3 52 23 51

Atletico Madrid 24 14 8 2 39 16 50

Barcelona 23 15 3 5 64 25 48

Athletic Bilbao 24 12 9 3 37 21 45

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 24 11 8 5 47 35 41

-----------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 23 9 8 6 27 24 35

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 24 7 11 6 29 33 32

Real Sociedad 23 9 4 10 20 20 31

Girona 24 9 4 11 32 35 31

Mallorca 23 9 4 10 20 29 31

Getafe 24 7 9 8 20 18 30

Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 35 38 29

Real Betis 23 7 8 8 27 31 29

Sevilla 23 7 7 9 25 34 28

Espanyol 24 6 6 12 23 36 24

Leganes 24 5 9 10 22 35 24

Las Palmas 23 6 5 12 28 38 23

-----------------------------------

Valencia 24 5 8 11 25 38 23

Alaves 24 5 7 12 28 38 22

Valladolid 23 4 3 16 15 48 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.