Football: Spanish La Liga table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 24 16 3 5 65 25 51

Real Madrid 24 15 6 3 52 23 51

Atletico Madrid 24 14 8 2 39 16 50

Athletic Bilbao 24 12 9 3 37 21 45

------------------------------------

Villarreal 24 11 8 5 47 35 41

------------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 24 9 8 7 27 25 35

------------------------------------

Mallorca 24 10 4 10 23 30 34

Real Betis 24 8 8 8 30 31 32

Osasuna 24 7 11 6 29 33 32

Girona 24 9 4 11 32 35 31

Real Sociedad 24 9 4 11 20 23 31

Sevilla 24 8 7 9 29 34 31

Getafe 24 7 9 8 20 18 30

Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 35 38 29

Espanyol 24 6 6 12 23 36 24

Leganes 24 5 9 10 22 35 24

Las Palmas 24 6 5 13 29 41 23

------------------------------------

Valencia 24 5 8 11 25 38 23

Alaves 24 5 7 12 28 38 22

Valladolid 24 4 3 17 15 52 15

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

afp

More Stories From World