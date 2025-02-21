Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Spanish La Liga table ahead of the weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 24 16 3 5 65 25 51
Real Madrid 24 15 6 3 52 23 51
Atletico Madrid 24 14 8 2 39 16 50
Athletic Bilbao 24 12 9 3 37 21 45
------------------------------------
Villarreal 24 11 8 5 47 35 41
------------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 24 9 8 7 27 25 35
------------------------------------
Mallorca 24 10 4 10 23 30 34
Real Betis 24 8 8 8 30 31 32
Osasuna 24 7 11 6 29 33 32
Girona 24 9 4 11 32 35 31
Real Sociedad 24 9 4 11 20 23 31
Sevilla 24 8 7 9 29 34 31
Getafe 24 7 9 8 20 18 30
Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 35 38 29
Espanyol 24 6 6 12 23 36 24
Leganes 24 5 9 10 22 35 24
Las Palmas 24 6 5 13 29 41 23
------------------------------------
Valencia 24 5 8 11 25 38 23
Alaves 24 5 7 12 28 38 22
Valladolid 24 4 3 17 15 52 15
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
