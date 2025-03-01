Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 25 17 3 5 67 25 54
Real Madrid 25 16 6 3 54 23 54
Atletico Madrid 25 15 8 2 42 16 53
Athletic Bilbao 25 13 9 3 44 22 48
------------------------------------
Villarreal 25 12 8 5 48 35 44
------------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 28 27 36
------------------------------------
Real Betis 25 9 8 8 32 32 35
Mallorca 25 10 5 10 24 31 35
Real Sociedad 25 10 4 11 23 23 34
Celta Vigo 26 9 6 11 38 40 33
Sevilla 26 8 9 9 31 36 33
Girona 26 9 5 12 34 39 32
Osasuna 25 7 11 7 29 34 32
Getafe 25 7 9 9 21 20 30
Espanyol 25 7 6 12 24 36 27
Las Palmas 26 6 6 14 30 44 24
Leganes 25 5 9 11 22 38 24
------------------------------------
Valencia 25 5 8 12 25 41 23
Alaves 25 5 7 13 28 39 22
Valladolid 26 4 4 18 17 60 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division
