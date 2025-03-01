Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 25 17 3 5 67 25 54

Real Madrid 25 16 6 3 54 23 54

Atletico Madrid 25 15 8 2 42 16 53

Athletic Bilbao 25 13 9 3 44 22 48

------------------------------------

Villarreal 25 12 8 5 48 35 44

------------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 28 27 36

------------------------------------

Real Betis 25 9 8 8 32 32 35

Mallorca 25 10 5 10 24 31 35

Real Sociedad 25 10 4 11 23 23 34

Celta Vigo 26 9 6 11 38 40 33

Sevilla 26 8 9 9 31 36 33

Girona 26 9 5 12 34 39 32

Osasuna 25 7 11 7 29 34 32

Getafe 25 7 9 9 21 20 30

Espanyol 25 7 6 12 24 36 27

Las Palmas 26 6 6 14 30 44 24

Leganes 25 5 9 11 22 38 24

------------------------------------

Valencia 25 5 8 12 25 41 23

Alaves 25 5 7 13 28 39 22

Valladolid 26 4 4 18 17 60 16

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division

