Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 26 18 3 5 71 25 57
Atletico Madrid 26 16 8 2 43 16 56
Real Madrid 26 16 6 4 55 25 54
Athletic Bilbao 26 13 9 4 44 23 48
------------------------------------
Villarreal 25 12 8 5 48 35 44
------------------------------------
Real Betis 26 9 8 9 34 33 38
------------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 28 27 36
Mallorca 25 10 5 10 24 31 35
Real Sociedad 26 10 4 12 23 27 34
Celta Vigo 26 9 6 11 38 40 33
Sevilla 26 8 9 9 31 36 33
Girona 26 9 5 12 34 39 32
Osasuna 25 7 11 7 29 34 32
Getafe 26 7 9 10 21 21 30
Espanyol 25 7 6 12 24 36 27
Leganes 26 6 9 11 23 38 27
Las Palmas 26 6 6 14 30 44 24
------------------------------------
Valencia 25 5 8 12 25 41 23
Alaves 25 5 7 13 28 39 22
Valladolid 26 4 4 18 17 60 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st udpate6 minutes ago
-
Israeli soldiers stole ‘mountains’ of cash & gold from Gaza, Lebanon and Syria: Report16 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table16 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results56 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago