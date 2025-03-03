Football: Spanish La Liga table

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 26 18 3 5 71 25 57

Atletico Madrid 26 16 8 2 43 16 56

Real Madrid 26 16 6 4 55 25 54

Athletic Bilbao 26 13 9 4 44 23 48

------------------------------------

Villarreal 25 12 8 5 48 35 44

------------------------------------

Real Betis 26 9 8 9 34 33 38

------------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 28 27 36

Mallorca 25 10 5 10 24 31 35

Real Sociedad 26 10 4 12 23 27 34

Celta Vigo 26 9 6 11 38 40 33

Sevilla 26 8 9 9 31 36 33

Girona 26 9 5 12 34 39 32

Osasuna 25 7 11 7 29 34 32

Getafe 26 7 9 10 21 21 30

Espanyol 25 7 6 12 24 36 27

Leganes 26 6 9 11 23 38 27

Las Palmas 26 6 6 14 30 44 24

------------------------------------

Valencia 25 5 8 12 25 41 23

Alaves 25 5 7 13 28 39 22

Valladolid 26 4 4 18 17 60 16

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division

