Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 26 18 3 5 71 25 57
Atletico Madrid 26 16 8 2 43 16 56
Real Madrid 26 16 6 4 55 25 54
Athletic Bilbao 26 13 9 4 44 23 48
------------------------------------
Villarreal 25 12 8 5 48 35 44
------------------------------------
Real Betis 26 9 8 9 34 33 38
------------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 28 27 36
Mallorca 26 10 6 10 25 32 36
Real Sociedad 26 10 4 12 23 27 34
Celta Vigo 26 9 6 11 38 40 33
Osasuna 26 7 12 7 32 37 33
Sevilla 26 8 9 9 31 36 33
Girona 26 9 5 12 34 39 32
Getafe 26 7 9 10 21 21 30
Espanyol 25 7 6 12 24 36 27
Leganes 26 6 9 11 23 38 27
Las Palmas 26 6 6 14 30 44 24
------------------------------------
Valencia 26 5 9 12 28 44 24
Alaves 26 5 8 13 29 40 23
Valladolid 26 4 4 18 17 60 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to the second division
