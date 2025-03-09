Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 26 18 3 5 71 25 57

Atletico Madrid 26 16 8 2 43 16 56

Real Madrid 26 16 6 4 55 25 54

Athletic Bilbao 26 13 9 4 44 23 48

------------------------------------

Villarreal 26 12 8 6 48 36 44

------------------------------------

Real Betis 26 9 8 9 34 33 38

------------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 26 9 9 8 28 27 36

Celta Vigo 27 10 6 11 40 41 36

Mallorca 26 10 6 10 25 32 36

Real Sociedad 26 10 4 12 23 27 34

Osasuna 26 7 12 7 32 37 33

Sevilla 26 8 9 9 31 36 33

Girona 26 9 5 12 34 39 32

Getafe 26 7 9 10 21 21 30

Espanyol 25 7 6 12 24 36 27

Leganes 27 6 9 12 24 40 27

Alaves 27 6 8 13 30 40 26

------------------------------------

Las Palmas 26 6 6 14 30 44 24

Valencia 26 5 9 12 28 44 24

Valladolid 26 4 4 18 17 60 16

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division

More Stories From World