Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 28 20 3 5 78 27 63
Real Madrid 28 18 6 4 59 27 60
Atletico Madrid 29 16 9 4 47 23 57
Athletic Bilbao 28 14 10 4 46 24 52
------------------------------------
Villarreal 27 12 8 7 49 38 44
------------------------------------
Real Betis 28 12 8 8 38 35 44
------------------------------------
Mallorca 28 11 7 10 28 34 40
Celta Vigo 28 11 6 11 41 41 39
Real Sociedad 29 11 5 13 27 31 38
Rayo Vallecano 28 9 10 9 31 31 37
Sevilla 28 9 9 10 32 37 36
Getafe 28 9 9 10 25 23 36
Girona 28 9 7 12 36 41 34
Osasuna 28 7 12 9 33 42 33
Espanyol 28 7 8 13 27 40 29
Valencia 28 6 10 12 31 46 28
Alaves 28 6 9 13 32 42 27
------------------------------------
Leganes 28 6 9 13 26 43 27
Las Palmas 28 6 7 15 32 47 25
Valladolid 29 4 4 21 19 65 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division
