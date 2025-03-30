Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 28 20 3 5 78 27 63

Real Madrid 28 18 6 4 59 27 60

Atletico Madrid 29 16 9 4 47 23 57

Athletic Bilbao 28 14 10 4 46 24 52

------------------------------------

Villarreal 27 12 8 7 49 38 44

------------------------------------

Real Betis 28 12 8 8 38 35 44

------------------------------------

Mallorca 28 11 7 10 28 34 40

Celta Vigo 28 11 6 11 41 41 39

Real Sociedad 29 11 5 13 27 31 38

Rayo Vallecano 28 9 10 9 31 31 37

Sevilla 28 9 9 10 32 37 36

Getafe 28 9 9 10 25 23 36

Girona 28 9 7 12 36 41 34

Osasuna 28 7 12 9 33 42 33

Espanyol 28 7 8 13 27 40 29

Valencia 28 6 10 12 31 46 28

Alaves 28 6 9 13 32 42 27

------------------------------------

Leganes 28 6 9 13 26 43 27

Las Palmas 28 6 7 15 32 47 25

Valladolid 29 4 4 21 19 65 16

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division