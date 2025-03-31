Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 29 21 3 5 82 28 66
Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 62 29 63
Atletico Madrid 29 16 9 4 47 23 57
Athletic Bilbao 28 14 10 4 46 24 52
------------------------------------
Villarreal 28 13 8 7 51 39 47
------------------------------------
Real Betis 28 12 8 8 38 35 44
------------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 29 10 10 9 33 31 40
Mallorca 28 11 7 10 28 34 40
Celta Vigo 28 11 6 11 41 41 39
Real Sociedad 29 11 5 13 27 31 38
Sevilla 28 9 9 10 32 37 36
Getafe 29 9 9 11 26 25 36
Girona 29 9 7 13 37 45 34
Osasuna 28 7 12 9 33 42 33
Espanyol 28 7 8 13 27 40 29
Valencia 28 6 10 12 31 46 28
Alaves 29 6 9 14 32 44 27
------------------------------------
Leganes 29 6 9 14 28 46 27
Las Palmas 28 6 7 15 32 47 25
Valladolid 29 4 4 21 19 65 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update2 minutes ago
-
American-Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr amid continuing Israeli atrocities in Gaza42 minutes ago
-
Pedersen joins elite company with third Gent-Wevelgem win2 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results4 hours ago
-
Trump says 'very angry' with Putin over Ukraine: NBC4 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table4 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results4 hours ago
-
Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran fails to make 'peace deal'4 hours ago
-
Rashford double fires Villa into FA Cup semis4 hours ago
-
Netanyahu offers Hamas leaders Gaza exit but demands group disarm4 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say recovered 14 bodies after Israel fire on ambulances4 hours ago