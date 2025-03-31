Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Published March 31, 2025

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 29 21 3 5 82 28 66

Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 62 29 63

Atletico Madrid 29 16 9 4 47 23 57

Athletic Bilbao 28 14 10 4 46 24 52

------------------------------------

Villarreal 28 13 8 7 51 39 47

------------------------------------

Real Betis 28 12 8 8 38 35 44

------------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 29 10 10 9 33 31 40

Mallorca 28 11 7 10 28 34 40

Celta Vigo 28 11 6 11 41 41 39

Real Sociedad 29 11 5 13 27 31 38

Sevilla 28 9 9 10 32 37 36

Getafe 29 9 9 11 26 25 36

Girona 29 9 7 13 37 45 34

Osasuna 28 7 12 9 33 42 33

Espanyol 28 7 8 13 27 40 29

Valencia 28 6 10 12 31 46 28

Alaves 29 6 9 14 32 44 27

------------------------------------

Leganes 29 6 9 14 28 46 27

Las Palmas 28 6 7 15 32 47 25

Valladolid 29 4 4 21 19 65 16

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division

