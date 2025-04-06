Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 12:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 29 21 3 5 82 28 66
Real Madrid 30 19 6 5 63 31 63
Atletico Madrid 29 16 9 4 47 23 57
Athletic Bilbao 29 14 11 4 46 24 53
------------------------------------
Villarreal 28 13 8 7 51 39 47
------------------------------------
Real Betis 29 13 8 8 40 36 47
------------------------------------
Celta Vigo 29 11 7 11 42 42 40
Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 40
Mallorca 29 11 7 11 28 35 40
Real Sociedad 29 11 5 13 27 31 38
Sevilla 29 9 9 11 33 39 36
Getafe 29 9 9 11 26 25 36
Girona 30 9 7 14 37 46 34
Osasuna 29 7 13 9 33 42 34
Valencia 30 8 10 12 34 47 34
Espanyol 29 8 8 13 31 40 32
Alaves 30 7 9 14 33 44 30
------------------------------------
Leganes 29 6 9 14 28 46 27
Las Palmas 29 6 8 15 33 48 26
Valladolid 29 4 4 21 19 65 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division
