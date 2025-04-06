Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 30 21 4 5 83 29 67

Real Madrid 30 19 6 5 63 31 63

Atletico Madrid 29 16 9 4 47 23 57

Athletic Bilbao 29 14 11 4 46 24 53

------------------------------------

Real Betis 30 13 9 8 41 37 48

------------------------------------

Villarreal 28 13 8 7 51 39 47

------------------------------------

Celta Vigo 30 12 7 11 44 43 43

Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 40

Mallorca 30 11 7 12 29 37 40

Real Sociedad 29 11 5 13 27 31 38

Sevilla 29 9 9 11 33 39 36

Getafe 29 9 9 11 26 25 36

Girona 30 9 7 14 37 46 34

Osasuna 29 7 13 9 33 42 34

Valencia 30 8 10 12 34 47 34

Espanyol 29 8 8 13 31 40 32

Alaves 30 7 9 14 33 44 30

------------------------------------

Leganes 29 6 9 14 28 46 27

Las Palmas 29 6 8 15 33 48 26

Valladolid 29 4 4 21 19 65 16

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division

