Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 08:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 30 21 4 5 83 29 67
Real Madrid 30 19 6 5 63 31 63
Atletico Madrid 30 17 9 4 49 24 60
Athletic Bilbao 30 14 12 4 46 24 54
------------------------------------
Villarreal 29 13 9 7 51 39 48
------------------------------------
Real Betis 30 13 9 8 41 37 48
------------------------------------
Celta Vigo 30 12 7 11 44 43 43
Real Sociedad 30 12 5 13 30 32 41
Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 40
Mallorca 30 11 7 12 29 37 40
Getafe 30 10 9 11 30 25 39
Sevilla 30 9 9 12 34 41 36
Girona 30 9 7 14 37 46 34
Osasuna 29 7 13 9 33 42 34
Valencia 30 8 10 12 34 47 34
Espanyol 29 8 8 13 31 40 32
Alaves 30 7 9 14 33 44 30
------------------------------------
Leganes 29 6 9 14 28 46 27
Las Palmas 30 6 8 16 34 50 26
Valladolid 30 4 4 22 19 69 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League; sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round; bottom three relegated to second division.
