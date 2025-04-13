Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 12:20 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 30 21 4 5 83 29 67

Real Madrid 30 19 6 5 63 31 63

Atletico Madrid 30 17 9 4 49 24 60

Athletic Bilbao 30 14 12 4 46 24 54

------------------------------------

Villarreal 29 13 9 7 51 39 48

------------------------------------

Real Betis 30 13 9 8 41 37 48

------------------------------------

Celta Vigo 30 12 7 11 44 43 43

Mallorca 31 12 7 12 31 37 43

Real Sociedad 31 12 5 14 30 34 41

Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 40

Getafe 31 10 9 12 31 28 39

Valencia 31 9 10 12 35 47 37

Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 36

Osasuna 30 7 14 9 34 43 35

Girona 30 9 7 14 37 46 34

Espanyol 29 8 8 13 31 40 32

Alaves 30 7 9 14 33 44 30

------------------------------------

Las Palmas 31 7 8 16 37 51 29

Leganes 30 6 10 14 29 47 28

Valladolid 30 4 4 22 19 69 16

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division

