Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 30 21 4 5 83 29 67
Real Madrid 30 19 6 5 63 31 63
Atletico Madrid 30 17 9 4 49 24 60
Athletic Bilbao 30 14 12 4 46 24 54
------------------------------------
Villarreal 29 13 9 7 51 39 48
------------------------------------
Real Betis 30 13 9 8 41 37 48
------------------------------------
Celta Vigo 30 12 7 11 44 43 43
Mallorca 31 12 7 12 31 37 43
Real Sociedad 31 12 5 14 30 34 41
Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 40
Getafe 31 10 9 12 31 28 39
Valencia 31 9 10 12 35 47 37
Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 36
Osasuna 30 7 14 9 34 43 35
Girona 30 9 7 14 37 46 34
Espanyol 29 8 8 13 31 40 32
Alaves 30 7 9 14 33 44 30
------------------------------------
Las Palmas 31 7 8 16 37 51 29
Leganes 30 6 10 14 29 47 28
Valladolid 30 4 4 22 19 69 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division
Recent Stories
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Mohammed Ali Alblooshi wedding reception
Permanent displacement of civilians in occupied territories grave breach of Gene ..
Dubai Health signs MoU to establish UAE-India Friendship Hospital in Dubai
Abu Dhabi to host Behavioural Exchange 2025 conference
Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries
Dubai WoodShow to open Monday with 781 exhibitors from over 50 countries
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table3 minutes ago
-
Pogacar 'here to go for it' in Paris-Roubaix debut3 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table3 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - collated13 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz to face Italy's Musetti in Monte Carlo final13 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results13 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen title hopes take hit in Union stalemate23 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update23 minutes ago
-
Record-breaker Penaud fires Bordeaux-Begles into Champions Cup semis23 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table23 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update33 minutes ago