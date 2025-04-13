Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 31 22 4 5 84 29 70
Real Madrid 30 19 6 5 63 31 63
Atletico Madrid 30 17 9 4 49 24 60
Athletic Bilbao 30 14 12 4 46 24 54
------------------------------------
Villarreal 29 13 9 7 51 39 48
------------------------------------
Real Betis 30 13 9 8 41 37 48
------------------------------------
Celta Vigo 31 12 7 12 44 45 43
Mallorca 31 12 7 12 31 37 43
Real Sociedad 31 12 5 14 30 34 41
Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 40
Getafe 31 10 9 12 31 28 39
Valencia 31 9 10 12 35 47 37
Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 36
Espanyol 30 9 8 13 33 40 35
Osasuna 30 7 14 9 34 43 35
Girona 30 9 7 14 37 46 34
Alaves 30 7 9 14 33 44 30
------------------------------------
Las Palmas 31 7 8 16 37 51 29
Leganes 31 6 10 15 29 48 28
Valladolid 30 4 4 22 19 69 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division
