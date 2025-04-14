Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 31 22 4 5 84 29 70
Real Madrid 31 20 6 5 64 31 66
Atletico Madrid 30 17 9 4 49 24 60
Athletic Bilbao 30 14 12 4 46 24 54
------------------------------------
Villarreal 29 13 9 7 51 39 48
------------------------------------
Real Betis 30 13 9 8 41 37 48
------------------------------------
Celta Vigo 31 12 7 12 44 45 43
Mallorca 31 12 7 12 31 37 43
Real Sociedad 31 12 5 14 30 34 41
Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 40
Getafe 31 10 9 12 31 28 39
Osasuna 31 8 14 9 36 44 38
Valencia 31 9 10 12 35 47 37
Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 36
Espanyol 30 9 8 13 33 40 35
Girona 31 9 7 15 38 48 34
Alaves 31 7 9 15 33 45 30
------------------------------------
Las Palmas 31 7 8 16 37 52 29
Leganes 31 6 10 15 29 48 28
Valladolid 30 4 4 22 19 69 16
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division
Recent Stories
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
King of the cobbles van der Poel wins third straight Paris-Roubaix16 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results16 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table26 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results26 minutes ago
-
‘Severe damage’ at Gaza's al-Ahli Hospital after deadly Israeli attack36 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago