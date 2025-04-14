Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 31 22 4 5 84 29 70

Real Madrid 31 20 6 5 64 31 66

Atletico Madrid 30 17 9 4 49 24 60

Athletic Bilbao 30 14 12 4 46 24 54

------------------------------------

Villarreal 29 13 9 7 51 39 48

------------------------------------

Real Betis 30 13 9 8 41 37 48

------------------------------------

Celta Vigo 31 12 7 12 44 45 43

Mallorca 31 12 7 12 31 37 43

Real Sociedad 31 12 5 14 30 34 41

Rayo Vallecano 30 10 10 10 33 35 40

Getafe 31 10 9 12 31 28 39

Osasuna 31 8 14 9 36 44 38

Valencia 31 9 10 12 35 47 37

Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 36

Espanyol 30 9 8 13 33 40 35

Girona 31 9 7 15 38 48 34

Alaves 31 7 9 15 33 45 30

------------------------------------

Las Palmas 31 7 8 16 37 52 29

Leganes 31 6 10 15 29 48 28

Valladolid 30 4 4 22 19 69 16

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division