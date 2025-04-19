Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 32 23 4 5 88 32 73

Real Madrid 31 20 6 5 64 31 66

Atletico Madrid 31 18 9 4 53 26 63

Athletic Bilbao 31 15 12 4 49 25 57

Villarreal 30 14 9 7 53 40 51

------------------------------------

Real Betis 31 13 9 9 42 39 48

Celta Vigo 32 12 7 13 47 49 43

Mallorca 31 12 7 12 31 37 43

Rayo Vallecano 32 10 11 11 35 39 41

Real Sociedad 31 12 5 14 30 34 41

Getafe 31 10 9 13 31 29 39

Espanyol 32 10 8 13 34 40 38

Osasuna 31 8 14 9 36 44 38

Valencia 32 9 11 12 36 48 38

Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 36

Girona 31 9 7 15 38 48 34

Alaves 31 7 9 15 33 45 30

------------------------------------

Las Palmas 31 7 8 16 37 52 29

Leganes 31 6 10 15 29 48 28

Valladolid 31 4 4 23 21 73 16

Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, bottom three relegated to second division.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

7 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

7 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

7 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

8 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

8 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

8 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

10 hours ago

More Stories From World