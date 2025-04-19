Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 32 23 4 5 88 32 73

Real Madrid 31 20 6 5 64 31 66

Atletico Madrid 31 18 9 4 53 26 63

Athletic Bilbao 31 15 12 4 49 25 57

Villarreal 30 14 9 7 53 40 51

------------------------------------

Real Betis 31 13 9 9 42 39 48

Celta Vigo 32 12 7 13 47 49 43

Mallorca 31 12 7 12 31 37 43

Rayo Vallecano 32 10 11 11 35 39 41

Real Sociedad 31 12 5 14 30 34 41

Getafe 31 10 9 13 31 29 39

Espanyol 32 10 8 13 34 40 38

Osasuna 31 8 14 9 36 44 38

Valencia 32 9 11 12 36 48 38

Sevilla 31 9 9 13 34 42 36

Girona 31 9 7 15 38 48 34

Alaves 31 7 9 15 33 45 30

------------------------------------

Las Palmas 31 7 8 16 37 52 29

Leganes 31 6 10 15 29 48 28

Valladolid 31 4 4 23 21 73 16

Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, bottom three relegated to second division.