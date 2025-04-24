Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 12:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 33 24 4 5 89 32 76
Real Madrid 32 21 6 5 65 31 69
Atletico Madrid 32 18 9 5 53 27 63
Athletic Bilbao 33 16 12 5 50 26 60
Villarreal 32 14 10 8 55 45 52
------------------------------------
Real Betis 32 14 9 9 45 40 51
Celta Vigo 33 13 7 13 50 49 46
Mallorca 33 12 8 13 31 38 44
Real Sociedad 32 12 6 14 32 36 42
Rayo Vallecano 32 10 11 11 35 39 41
Osasuna 32 9 14 9 39 46 41
Getafe 32 10 9 13 31 29 39
Espanyol 32 10 9 13 35 41 39
Valencia 33 9 12 12 37 49 39
Sevilla 32 9 10 13 35 43 37
Girona 32 9 7 16 39 51 34
Las Palmas 33 8 8 17 38 53 32
------------------------------------
Alaves 32 7 10 15 34 46 31
Leganes 32 6 11 15 29 48 29
Valladolid 32 4 4 24 23 76 16
Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, bottom three relegated to second division
