Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Thursday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 33 24 4 5 89 32 76

Real Madrid 33 22 6 5 66 31 72

Atletico Madrid 32 18 9 5 53 27 63

Athletic Bilbao 33 16 12 5 50 26 60

Villarreal 32 14 10 8 55 45 52

------------------------------------

Real Betis 32 14 9 9 45 40 51

Celta Vigo 33 13 7 13 50 49 46

Osasuna 33 10 14 9 40 46 44

Mallorca 33 12 8 13 31 38 44

Real Sociedad 33 12 6 15 32 37 42

Rayo Vallecano 32 10 11 11 35 39 41

Getafe 33 10 9 14 31 30 39

Espanyol 32 10 9 13 35 41 39

Valencia 33 9 12 12 37 49 39

Sevilla 33 9 10 14 35 44 37

Girona 33 9 8 16 40 52 35

Alaves 33 8 10 15 35 46 34

------------------------------------

Las Palmas 33 8 8 17 38 53 32

Leganes 33 6 12 15 30 49 30

Valladolid 32 4 4 24 23 76 16

Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, bottom three relegated to second division