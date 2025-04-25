Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Thursday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 33 24 4 5 89 32 76
Real Madrid 33 22 6 5 66 31 72
Atletico Madrid 32 18 9 5 53 27 63
Athletic Bilbao 33 16 12 5 50 26 60
Villarreal 32 14 10 8 55 45 52
------------------------------------
Real Betis 32 14 9 9 45 40 51
Celta Vigo 33 13 7 13 50 49 46
Osasuna 33 10 14 9 40 46 44
Mallorca 33 12 8 13 31 38 44
Real Sociedad 33 12 6 15 32 37 42
Rayo Vallecano 32 10 11 11 35 39 41
Getafe 33 10 9 14 31 30 39
Espanyol 32 10 9 13 35 41 39
Valencia 33 9 12 12 37 49 39
Sevilla 33 9 10 14 35 44 37
Girona 33 9 8 16 40 52 35
Alaves 33 8 10 15 35 46 34
------------------------------------
Las Palmas 33 8 8 17 38 53 32
Leganes 33 6 12 15 30 49 30
Valladolid 32 4 4 24 23 76 16
Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, bottom three relegated to second division
