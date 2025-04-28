Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 33 24 4 5 89 32 76

Real Madrid 33 22 6 5 66 31 72

Atletico Madrid 33 19 9 5 56 27 66

Athletic Bilbao 33 16 12 5 50 26 60

Villarreal 33 15 10 8 56 45 55

------------------------------------

Real Betis 33 15 9 9 50 41 54

Celta Vigo 33 13 7 13 50 49 46

Osasuna 33 10 14 9 40 46 44

Mallorca 33 12 8 13 31 38 44

Real Sociedad 33 12 6 15 32 37 42

Rayo Vallecano 33 10 11 12 35 42 41

Getafe 33 10 9 14 31 30 39

Espanyol 33 10 9 14 35 42 39

Valencia 33 9 12 12 37 49 39

Sevilla 33 9 10 14 35 44 37

Girona 33 9 8 16 40 52 35

Alaves 33 8 10 15 35 46 34

------------------------------------

Las Palmas 33 8 8 17 38 53 32

Leganes 33 6 12 15 30 49 30

Valladolid 33 4 4 25 24 81 16 -- relegated

Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, bottom three relegated to second division

