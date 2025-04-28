Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 33 24 4 5 89 32 76
Real Madrid 33 22 6 5 66 31 72
Atletico Madrid 33 19 9 5 56 27 66
Athletic Bilbao 33 16 12 5 50 26 60
Villarreal 33 15 10 8 56 45 55
------------------------------------
Real Betis 33 15 9 9 50 41 54
Celta Vigo 33 13 7 13 50 49 46
Osasuna 33 10 14 9 40 46 44
Mallorca 33 12 8 13 31 38 44
Real Sociedad 33 12 6 15 32 37 42
Rayo Vallecano 33 10 11 12 35 42 41
Getafe 33 10 9 14 31 30 39
Espanyol 33 10 9 14 35 42 39
Valencia 33 9 12 12 37 49 39
Sevilla 33 9 10 14 35 44 37
Girona 33 9 8 16 40 52 35
Alaves 33 8 10 15 35 46 34
------------------------------------
Las Palmas 33 8 8 17 38 53 32
Leganes 33 6 12 15 30 49 30
Valladolid 33 4 4 25 24 81 16 -- relegated
Note: Top five qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, bottom three relegated to second division
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’
IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update6 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup semi-final result6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result2 hours ago
-
India building case for military action against Pakistan, not seeking de-escalation of tensions: NY ..2 hours ago
-
Foreign Minister Wang Yi: China supports Pakistan in counterterrorism4 hours ago
-
Religious hate has no place in France, says Macron after Muslim killed in mosque5 hours ago
-
Last day of Canada election campaign jolted by Vancouver attack5 hours ago