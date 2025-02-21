Football: UEFA Champions League Knockout Phase Draw
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Draw for the knockout stage of this season's UEFA Champions League, made on Friday:
Last 16
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL) v Aston Villa (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Arsenal (ENG)
Feyenoord (NED) v Inter Milan (ITA)
Bayern Munich (GER) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Lille (FRA)
Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)
- First legs to be played March 4/5, second legs on March 11/12
Quarter-finals
Paris Saint-Germain/Liverpool v Club Brugge/Aston Villa
PSV Eindhoven/Arsenal v Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid
Benfica/Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund/Lille
Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen v Feyenoord/Inter Milan
- First legs to be played April 8/9, second legs on April 15/16
Semi-finals
PSV/Arsenal/Real Madrid/Atletico v PSG/Liverpool/Club Brugge/Aston Villa
Benfica/Barcelona/Dortmund/Lille v Bayern Munich/Leverkusen/Feyenoord/Inter
- First legs to be played April 29/30, second legs May 6/7
- Final to be played in Munich, Germany on May 31
