Football: UEFA Champions League Knockout Phase Draw

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Draw for the knockout stage of this season's UEFA Champions League, made on Friday:

Last 16

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Aston Villa (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Arsenal (ENG)

Feyenoord (NED) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Lille (FRA)

Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)

- First legs to be played March 4/5, second legs on March 11/12

Quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain/Liverpool v Club Brugge/Aston Villa

PSV Eindhoven/Arsenal v Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid

Benfica/Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund/Lille

Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen v Feyenoord/Inter Milan

- First legs to be played April 8/9, second legs on April 15/16

Semi-finals

PSV/Arsenal/Real Madrid/Atletico v PSG/Liverpool/Club Brugge/Aston Villa

Benfica/Barcelona/Dortmund/Lille v Bayern Munich/Leverkusen/Feyenoord/Inter

- First legs to be played April 29/30, second legs May 6/7

- Final to be played in Munich, Germany on May 31

More Stories From World