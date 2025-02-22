Football: UEFA Champions League knockout phase draw

Open Menu

Published February 22, 2025

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Draw for the knockout stage of this season's UEFA Champions League, made on Friday:

Last 16 (2000 GMT kick-offs unless stated)

First legs

Tuesday, March 4

Club Brugge (BEL) v Aston Villa (ENG) (1745 GMT)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Lille (FRA)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Arsenal (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Wednesday, March 5

Feyenoord (NED) v Inter Milan (ITA) (1745 GMT)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)

Second legs

Tuesday, March 11

Barcelona (ESP) v Benfica (POR) (1745 GMT)

Inter Milan (ITA) v Feyenoord (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Liverpool (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Wednesday, March 12

Lille (FRA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER) (1745 GMT)

Arsenal (ENG) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Aston Villa (ENG) v Club Brugge (BEL)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Real Madrid (ESP)

Quarter-finals

Paris Saint-Germain/Liverpool v Club Brugge/Aston Villa

PSV Eindhoven/Arsenal v Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid

Benfica/Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund/Lille

Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen v Feyenoord/Inter Milan

- First legs to be played April 8/9, second legs on April 15/16

Semi-finals

PSV/Arsenal/Real Madrid/Atletico v PSG/Liverpool/Club Brugge/Aston Villa

Benfica/Barcelona/Dortmund/Lille v Bayern Munich/Leverkusen/Feyenoord/Inter

- First legs to be played April 29/30, second legs May 6/7

- Final to be played in Munich, Germany on May 31

