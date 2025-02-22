Football: UEFA Champions League Knockout Phase Draw
Published February 22, 2025
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Draw for the knockout stage of this season's UEFA Champions League, made on Friday:
Last 16 (2000 GMT kick-offs unless stated)
First legs
Tuesday, March 4
Club Brugge (BEL) v Aston Villa (ENG) (1745 GMT)
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Lille (FRA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Arsenal (ENG)
Real Madrid (ESP) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Wednesday, March 5
Feyenoord (NED) v Inter Milan (ITA) (1745 GMT)
Bayern Munich (GER) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)
Second legs
Tuesday, March 11
Barcelona (ESP) v Benfica (POR) (1745 GMT)
Inter Milan (ITA) v Feyenoord (NED)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Liverpool (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Wednesday, March 12
Lille (FRA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER) (1745 GMT)
Arsenal (ENG) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Aston Villa (ENG) v Club Brugge (BEL)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Real Madrid (ESP)
Quarter-finals
Paris Saint-Germain/Liverpool v Club Brugge/Aston Villa
PSV Eindhoven/Arsenal v Real Madrid/Atletico Madrid
Benfica/Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund/Lille
Bayern Munich/Bayer Leverkusen v Feyenoord/Inter Milan
- First legs to be played April 8/9, second legs on April 15/16
Semi-finals
PSV/Arsenal/Real Madrid/Atletico v PSG/Liverpool/Club Brugge/Aston Villa
Benfica/Barcelona/Dortmund/Lille v Bayern Munich/Leverkusen/Feyenoord/Inter
- First legs to be played April 29/30, second legs May 6/7
- Final to be played in Munich, Germany on May 31
