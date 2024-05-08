Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Result

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League result

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) UEFA Champions League result on Tuesday:

Semi-finals, second legs

In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 (Hummels 50)

-- Borussia Dortmund win 2-0 on aggregate

Playing Wednesday (1900 GMT)

In Madrid

Real Madrid (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER) (2-2 agg)

-- Final to be played on June 1

