Football: UEFA Champions League Result
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) UEFA Champions League result on Tuesday:
Semi-finals, second legs
In Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 (Hummels 50)
-- Borussia Dortmund win 2-0 on aggregate
Playing Wednesday (1900 GMT)
In Madrid
Real Madrid (ESP) v Bayern Munich (GER) (2-2 agg)
-- Final to be played on June 1
