Football: UEFA Champions League Result
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 02:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) UEFA Champions League result on Tuesday:
Semi-finals, first leg
In London
Arsenal (ENG) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Dembele 4)
Playing Wednesday (1900 GMT)
In Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona (ESP) v Inter Milan (ITA)
-- Second legs to be played May 6/7
