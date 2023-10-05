Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

Group E

Atletico Madrid (ESP) 3 (Morata 12, 47, Griezmann 45+4) Feyenoord (NED) 2 (Hermoso 7-og, Hancko 34)

Group H

Antwerp (BEL) 2 (Muja 3, Balikwisha 33) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 3 (Sikan 48, 76, Rakitskyy 71)

Playing later (1900 GMT)

Group E

In Glasgow, Scotland

Celtic (SCO) v Lazio (ITA)

Group F

In Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v AC Milan (ITA)

In Newcastle, England

Newcastle United (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Group G

In Leipzig, Germany

RB Leipzig (ITA) v Manchester City (ENG)

In Belgrade

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Young Boys (SUI)

Group H

In Porto, Portugal

Porto (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)

Played Tuesday

Group A

In Manchester, England

Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Hojlund 17, 67) Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Zaha 23, Akturkoglu 71, Icardi 81)

In Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen (DEN) 1 (Lerager 56) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Musiala 67, Tel 83)

Group B

In Lens, France

Lens (FRA) 2 (Thomasson 25, Wahi 69) Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Jesus 14)

In Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 (De Jong 86-pen, Teze 90+5) Sevilla (ESP) 2 (Gudelj 68, En-Nesyri 87)

Group C

In Naples, Italy

Napoli (ITA) 2 (Ostigard 19, Zielinski 54-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Vinicius 27, Bellingham 34, Meret 78-og)

In Berlin

Union Berlin (GER) 2 (Becker 30, 37) Braga (POR) 3 (Niakate 41, Bruma 51, Castro 90+4)

Group D

In Milan, Italy

Inter Milan (ITA) (Thuram 62) 1 Benfica (POR) 0

In Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg (AUT) 0 Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 (Oyarzabal 7, Mendez 27)

Related Topics

Young Newcastle Salzburg Castro Dortmund Leipzig Berlin Naples Milan Eindhoven Ita Braga Porto Belgrade Barcelona Donetsk Manchester Glasgow Bellingham Manchester United Shanghai Cooperation Organization Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Sevilla AC Milan Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contrib ..

UAE team of Disaster Victim Identification contribute to locating 181 missing v ..

19 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

34 minutes ago
 ECP to have all required support, security for hol ..

ECP to have all required support, security for holding next elections: Bugti

43 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIPEC 2023

1 hour ago
 Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab- ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Bab-e-Dosti from Afghan side

60 minutes ago
 AC starts crack down on professional beggars, doze ..

AC starts crack down on professional beggars, dozens arrested in massive operati ..

60 minutes ago
Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving ..

Former world MotoGP champion Marc Marquez leaving Honda

60 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakt ..

Commerce Minister terms GCC-Pakistan FTA as breakthrough for trade

59 minutes ago
 Accident & Emergency Dept in Civil Hospital Quetta ..

Accident & Emergency Dept in Civil Hospital Quetta launched

60 minutes ago
 GB govt mandates solar power for large hotels to b ..

GB govt mandates solar power for large hotels to boost sustainability

60 minutes ago
 Trio win chemistry Nobel for 'quantum dots' after ..

Trio win chemistry Nobel for 'quantum dots' after leak

1 hour ago
 Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to yo ..

Italian Football legend Totti brings a smile to young football fans at PureHealt ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World