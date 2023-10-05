Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Published October 05, 2023
UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
Group E
Atletico Madrid (ESP) 3 (Morata 12, 47, Griezmann 45+4) Feyenoord (NED) 2 (Hermoso 7-og, Hancko 34)
Group H
Antwerp (BEL) 2 (Muja 3, Balikwisha 33) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 3 (Sikan 48, 76, Rakitskyy 71)
Playing later (1900 GMT)
Group E
In Glasgow, Scotland
Group F
In Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v AC Milan (ITA)
In Newcastle, England
Newcastle United (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Group G
In Leipzig, Germany
RB Leipzig (ITA) v Manchester City (ENG)
In Belgrade
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Young Boys (SUI)
Group H
In Porto, Portugal
Played Tuesday
Group A
In Manchester, England
Manchester United (ENG) 2 (Hojlund 17, 67) Galatasaray (TUR) 3 (Zaha 23, Akturkoglu 71, Icardi 81)
In Copenhagen
FC Copenhagen (DEN) 1 (Lerager 56) Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Musiala 67, Tel 83)
Group B
In Lens, France
Lens (FRA) 2 (Thomasson 25, Wahi 69) Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Jesus 14)
In Eindhoven, Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 (De Jong 86-pen, Teze 90+5) Sevilla (ESP) 2 (Gudelj 68, En-Nesyri 87)
Group C
In Naples, Italy
Napoli (ITA) 2 (Ostigard 19, Zielinski 54-pen) Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Vinicius 27, Bellingham 34, Meret 78-og)
In Berlin
Union Berlin (GER) 2 (Becker 30, 37) Braga (POR) 3 (Niakate 41, Bruma 51, Castro 90+4)
Group D
In Milan, Italy
Inter Milan (ITA) (Thuram 62) 1 Benfica (POR) 0
In Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg (AUT) 0 Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 (Oyarzabal 7, Mendez 27)