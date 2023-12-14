Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
Group G
In Belgrade
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 2 (Hwang 76, Katai 90+1) Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Hamilton 19, Bobb 62, Phillips 85-pen)
In Leipzig, Germany
RB Leipzig (GER) 2 (Sesko 51, Forsberg 56) Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Colley 53)
Playing later (all 2000 GMT)
Group E
In Madrid
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Lazio (ITA)
In Glasgow, Scotland
Celtic (SCO) v Feyenoord (NED)
Group F
In Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
In Newcastle, England
Newcastle (ENG) v AC Milan (ITA)
Group H
In Porto, Portugal
Porto (POR) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
In Antwerp, Belgium
Royal Antwerp (BEL) v Barcelona (ESP)
Played Tuesday
Group A
In Copenhagen
FC Copenhagen (DEN) 1 (Lerager 58) Galatasaray (TUR) 0
In Manchester, England
Manchester United (ENG) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Coman 70)
Group B
In Lens, France
Lens (FRA) 2 (Frankowski 63-pen, Fulgini 90+6) Sevilla (ESP) 1 (Ramos 79-pen)
In Eindhoven, Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Vertessen 50) Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Nketiah 42)
Group C
In Berlin
Union Berlin (GER) 2 (Volland 45+1, Kral 85) Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Joselu 61, 72, Ceballos 89)
In Naples, Italy
Napoli (ITA) 2 (Saatci 9-og, Osimhen 33) Sporting Braga (POR) 0
Group D
In Salzburg, Austria
Salzburg (AUT) 1 (Susic 57) Benfica (POR) 3 (Di Maria 32, Rafa 45+1, Cabral 90+2)
In Milan, Italy
Inter Milan (ITA) 0 Real Sociedad (ESP) 0