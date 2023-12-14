Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

Group G

In Belgrade

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 2 (Hwang 76, Katai 90+1) Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Hamilton 19, Bobb 62, Phillips 85-pen)

In Leipzig, Germany

RB Leipzig (GER) 2 (Sesko 51, Forsberg 56) Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Colley 53)

Playing later (all 2000 GMT)

Group E

In Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Lazio (ITA)

In Glasgow, Scotland

Celtic (SCO) v Feyenoord (NED)

Group F

In Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

In Newcastle, England

Newcastle (ENG) v AC Milan (ITA)

Group H

In Porto, Portugal

Porto (POR) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

In Antwerp, Belgium

Royal Antwerp (BEL) v Barcelona (ESP)

Played Tuesday

Group A

In Copenhagen

FC Copenhagen (DEN) 1 (Lerager 58) Galatasaray (TUR) 0

In Manchester, England

Manchester United (ENG) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Coman 70)

Group B

In Lens, France

Lens (FRA) 2 (Frankowski 63-pen, Fulgini 90+6) Sevilla (ESP) 1 (Ramos 79-pen)

In Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Vertessen 50) Arsenal (ENG) 1 (Nketiah 42)

Group C

In Berlin

Union Berlin (GER) 2 (Volland 45+1, Kral 85) Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Joselu 61, 72, Ceballos 89)

In Naples, Italy

Napoli (ITA) 2 (Saatci 9-og, Osimhen 33) Sporting Braga (POR) 0

Group D

In Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg (AUT) 1 (Susic 57) Benfica (POR) 3 (Di Maria 32, Rafa 45+1, Cabral 90+2)

In Milan, Italy

Inter Milan (ITA) 0 Real Sociedad (ESP) 0

Related Topics

Young Hamilton Newcastle Salzburg Dortmund Leipzig Berlin Naples Milan Eindhoven Ita Braga Porto Belgrade Barcelona Donetsk Manchester Glasgow Manchester United Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Sevilla AC Milan Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overch ..

AC Pothohar cracks down on vegetable market overcharging

2 hours ago
 Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after e ..

Police arrests outlaw in injured condition after encounter

2 hours ago
 Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly k ..

Abduction of three kids case: two kids allegedly killed, one recovered

2 hours ago
 Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, ..

Security assessment sessions led by IGP in Sukkur, Larkana ranges

2 hours ago
 "Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", vi ..

"Foggy freeway can be nightmare for travelers", visibility plummeting across mot ..

2 hours ago
 EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli We ..

EU chief urges sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli West Bank settlers

3 hours ago
FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

FIA nabs human smuggler in Faizabad hotel raid

3 hours ago
 'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaz ..

'Money has become meaningless' in war-battered Gaza

3 hours ago
 Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar u ..

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urges private sector to play it ..

3 hours ago
 PTI Chairman lost credibility after May 9 attacks ..

PTI Chairman lost credibility after May 9 attacks on national institutions: Khur ..

3 hours ago
 Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facil ..

Ministers visit city’s colleges to inspect facilities

3 hours ago
 Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU ..

Briefing session held for Pakistani missions in EU on trade relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From World