Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

Play-off round, seconds legs

Qarabag (AZE) 0 Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Pjaca 52, Silva 53-og)

Dinamo win 5-0 on aggregate

Playing later (kick-offs 1900 GMT)

Slavia Prague (CZE) v Lille (FRA) (0-2)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Bodo/Glimt (NOR) (1-2)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v Midtjylland (DEN) (1-1)

Played Tuesday

Galatasaray (TUR) 0 Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Virginius 87)

Young Boys win 4-2 on aggregate

Sparta Prague (CZE) 2 (Haraslin 80-pen, Rrahmani 83) Malmo (SWE) 0

Sparta win 4-0 on aggregate

Salzburg (AUT) 1 (Daghim 12) Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 1 (Vanat 29)

Salzburg win 3-1 on aggregate

