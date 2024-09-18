Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Published September 18, 2024

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

League stage, matchday one

Juventus (ITA) 3 (Yildiz 21, McKennie 27, Gonzalez 52) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Saibari 90+3)

Young Boys (SUI) 0 Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Tielemans 27, Ramsey 38, Onana 86)

Playing later (times GMT)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), AC Milan (ITA) v Liverpool (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP) v Stuttgart (GER), Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Lille (FRA) (all 1900)

Playing Wednesday

Bologna (ITA) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Sparta Prague (CZE) v Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) (both 1645), Club Brugge (BEL) v Borussia Dortmund (GER), Celtic (SCO) v Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Manchester City (ENG) v Inter Milan (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Girona (ESP) (all 1900)

Playing Thursday

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Benfica (POR), Feyenoord (NED) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER) (both 1645), Atalanta (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG), Atletico Madrid (ESP) v RB Leipzig (GER), Monaco (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP), Brest (FRA) v Sturm Graz (AUT) (all 1900)

