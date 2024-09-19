Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
League stage, matchday one
Bologna (ITA) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0
Sparta Prague (CZE) 3 (Kairinen 2, Olatunji 42, Laci 58) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 0
Playing later (times GMT)
Club Brugge (BEL) v Borussia Dortmund (GER), Celtic (SCO) v Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Manchester City (ENG) v Inter Milan (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Girona (ESP) (all 1900)
Thursday
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Benfica (POR), Feyenoord (NED) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER) (both 1645), Atalanta (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG), Atletico Madrid (ESP) v RB Leipzig (GER), Monaco (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP), Brest (FRA) v Sturm Graz (AUT) (all 1900)
Played Tuesday
Juventus (ITA) 3 (Yildiz 21, McKennie 27, Gonzalez 52) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Saibari 90+3)
Young Boys (SUI) 0 Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Tielemans 27, Ramsey 38, Onana 86)
Bayern Munich (GER) 9 (Kane 19-pen, 57, 73-pen, 78-pen, Guerreiro 33, Olise 38, 61, Sane 85, Goretzka 90+2) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Petkovic 48, Ogiwara 50)
AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Pulisic 3) Liverpool (ENG) 3 (Konate 23, Van Dijk 41, Szoboszlai 67)
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Mbappe 46, Ruediger 83, Endrick 90+5) Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Undav 68)
Sporting Lisbon (POR) 2 (Gyokeres 38, Debast 65) Lille (FRA) 0
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table7 minutes ago
-
UN 'disappointed' at S.Sudan election delay37 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan humble South Africa in first ODI47 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' is 'fully prepared'47 minutes ago
-
Brazil fires need harsher punishment: environmental police boss57 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Afghanistan v South Africa 1st ODI scores57 minutes ago
-
Struggling Roma replace sacked icon De Rossi with Ivan Juric1 hour ago
-
UN warns of growing crisis in Afghanistan under increasingly authoritarian Taliban rule1 hour ago
-
UN chief urges Taliban to stop terrorist attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil2 hours ago
-
Spain's Ribera emerges as EU strongwoman -- under scrutiny3 hours ago
-
Boeing to start large temporary furloughs amid Seattle strike3 hours ago