Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Thursday:
League stage, matchday one
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 1 (Milson 86) Benfica (POR) 2 (Akturkoglu 9, Kokcu 29)
Feyenoord (NED) 0 Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 4 (Wirtz 5, 36, Grimaldo 30, Wellenreuther 44-og)
Playing later (1900 GMT)
Atalanta (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG), Atletico Madrid (ESP) v RB Leipzig (GER), Monaco (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP), Brest (FRA) v Sturm Graz (AUT)
Played Wednesday
Bologna (ITA) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0
Sparta Prague (CZE) 3 (Kairinen 2, Olatunji 42, Laci 58) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 0
Club Brugge (BEL) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3 (Gittens 76, 86, Guirassy 90+5)
Celtic (SCO) 5 (Scales 17, Furuhashi 47, Engels 56-pen, Maeda 70, Idah 87) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Wimmer 61)
Manchester City (ENG) 0 Inter Milan (ITA) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Gazzaniga 90-og) Girona (ESP) 0
Played Tuesday
Juventus (ITA) 3 (Yildiz 21, McKennie 27, Gonzalez 52) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Saibari 90+3)
Young Boys (SUI) 0 Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Tielemans 27, Ramsey 38, Onana 86)
Bayern Munich (GER) 9 (Kane 19-pen, 57, 73-pen, 78-pen, Guerreiro 33, Olise 38, 61, Sane 85, Goretzka 90+2) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Petkovic 48, Ogiwara 50)
AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Pulisic 3) Liverpool (ENG) 3 (Konate 23, Van Dijk 41, Szoboszlai 67)
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Mbappe 46, Ruediger 83, Endrick 90+5) Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Undav 68)
Sporting Lisbon (POR) 2 (Gyokeres 38, Debast 65) Lille (FRA) 0
