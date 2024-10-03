Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published October 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

League stage, matchday two

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0 Atalanta (ITA) 3 (Djimsiti 21, Lookman 44, Bellanova 48)

Girona (ESP) 2 (Lopez 19, Van de Beek 73) Feyenoord (NED) 3 (Herrera 23-og, Milambo 33, Krejci 79-og)

Playing later (1900GMT)

Liverpool (ENG) v Bologna (ITA), RB Leipzig (GER) v Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR) v Atletico Madrid (ESP), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Monaco (FRA), Lille (FRA) v Real Madrid (ESP), Aston Villa (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER), Sturm Graz (AUT) v Club Brugge (BEL)

Played Tuesday

RB Salzburg (AUT) 0 Brest (FRA) 4 (Sima 24, 70, Camara 66, Pereira Lage 75)

Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Millot 7) Sparta Prague (CZE) 1 (Kairinen 32)

Inter Milan (ITA) 4 (Calhanoglu 11, Arnautovic 59, Martinez 71, Taremi 81-pen) Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 0

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 7 (Can 7-pen, Adeyemi 11, 29, 42 Guirassy 40-pen, 66, Nmecha 79) Celtic (SCO) 1 (Maeda 9)

Barcelona (ESP) 5 (Lewandowski 8, 51, Raphinha 34, Martinez 37, Camara 81-og) Young Boys (SUI) 0

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 (Boniface 51) AC Milan (ITA) 0

Arsenal (ENG) 2 (Havertz 20, Saka 35) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Schouten 15) Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Braganca 84)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 Manchester City (ENG) 4 (Gundogan 8, Foden 15, Haaland 58, McAtee 74)

