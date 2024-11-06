Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 4 (Flamingo 16, Tillman 33, Bakayoko 83, Krejci 88-og) Girona (ESP) 0
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Strelec 5) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 4 (Spikic 10, Sucic 30, Kulenovic 54, 72)
Playing later (all 2000 GMT)
Bologna (ITA) v Monaco (FRA), Celtic (SCO) v RB Leipzig (GER), Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Sturm Graz (AUT), Lille (FRA) v Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER), Real Madrid (ESP) v AC Milan (ITA), Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City (ENG)
Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated)
Club Brugge (BEL) v Aston Villa (ENG), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Young Boys (SUI) (both 1745), Bayern Munich (GER) v Benfica (POR), Feyenoord (NED) v Salzburg (AUT), Inter Milan (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP), Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Barcelona (ESP), Sparta Prague (CZE) v Brest (FRA), Stuttgart (GER) v Atalanta (ITA)
