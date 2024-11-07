Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (Vanaken 52-pen) Aston Villa (ENG) 0

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 (Zubkov 31, Sudakov 41) Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Imeri 27)

Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT)

Bayern Munich (GER) v Benfica (POR), Feyenoord (NED) v Salzburg (AUT), Inter Milan (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Atletico Madrid (ESP), Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Barcelona (ESP), Sparta Prague (CZE) v Brest (FRA), Stuttgart (GER) v Atalanta (ITA)

Played Tuesday

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 4 (Flamingo 16, Tillman 33, Bakayoko 83, Krejci 88-og) Girona (ESP) 0

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Strelec 5) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 4 (Spikic 10, Sucic 30, Kulenovic 54, 72)

Bologna (ITA) 0 Monaco (FRA) 1 (Kehrer 86)

Celtic (SCO) 3 (Kuhn 35, 45+1, Hatate 72) RB Leipzig (GER) 1 (Baumgartner 23)

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 (Malen 86) Sturm Graz (AUT) 0

Lille (FRA) 1 (David 27) Juventus (ITA) 1 (Vlahovic 60-pen)

Liverpool (ENG) 4 (Diaz 61, 83, 90+2, Gakpo 63) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0

Real Madrid (ESP) 1 (Vinicius 23-pen) AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Thiaw 12, Morata 39, Reijnders 73)

Sporting Lisbon 4 (Gyokeres 38, 49-pen, 81-pen, Araujo 46) Manchester City (ENG) 1 (Foden 4)

