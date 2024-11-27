Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 (Barseghyan 24, Marcelli 88) AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 21, Leao 68, Abraham 71)
Sparta Prague (CZE) 0 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 6 (Alvarez 15, 59, Llorente 43, Griezmann 70, Correa 85, 89)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Barcelona (ESP) v Brest (FRA), Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Salzburg (AUT), Bayern Munich (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Inter Milan (ITA) v RB Leipzig (GER), Manchester City (ENG) v Feyenoord (NED), Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Arsenal (ENG), Young Boys (SUI) v Atalanta (ITA)
Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated)
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Stuttgart (GER), Sturm Graz (AUT) v Girona (ESP) (both 1745), Aston Villa (ENG) v Juventus (ITA), Bologna (ITA) v Lille, Celtic (SCO) v Club Brugge (BEL), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Borussia Dortmund (GER), Liverpool (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP), Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR), PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
