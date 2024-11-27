Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 (Barseghyan 24, Marcelli 88) AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 21, Leao 68, Abraham 71)

Sparta Prague (CZE) 0 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 6 (Alvarez 15, 59, Llorente 43, Griezmann 70, Correa 85, 89)

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Barcelona (ESP) v Brest (FRA), Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Salzburg (AUT), Bayern Munich (GER) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Inter Milan (ITA) v RB Leipzig (GER), Manchester City (ENG) v Feyenoord (NED), Sporting Lisbon (POR) v Arsenal (ENG), Young Boys (SUI) v Atalanta (ITA)

Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Stuttgart (GER), Sturm Graz (AUT) v Girona (ESP) (both 1745), Aston Villa (ENG) v Juventus (ITA), Bologna (ITA) v Lille, Celtic (SCO) v Club Brugge (BEL), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Borussia Dortmund (GER), Liverpool (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP), Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR), PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Related Topics

Young Graz Salzburg Brest Brugge Liverpool Zagreb Prague Lille Leipzig Stuttgart Bologna Monaco Eindhoven Ita Lisbon Belgrade Bratislava Barcelona Donetsk Shanghai Cooperation Organization Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

2 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

2 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

2 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

2 hours ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

2 hours ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

2 hours ago
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

2 hours ago
 ‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI w ..

‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..

3 hours ago
 Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed o ..

Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams ..

The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed

3 hours ago
 Business community delegation meets Punjab Governo ..

Business community delegation meets Punjab Governor

3 hours ago
 LDA seals 174 properties over fee default

LDA seals 174 properties over fee default

3 hours ago

More Stories From World