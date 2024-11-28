Football: UEFA Champions League results

Open Menu

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) 5 (Silas 12, Krunic 31, Ivanic 65, Radonjic 69, 88) Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Demirovic 5)

Sturm Graz (AUT) 1 (Biereth 59) Girona (ESP) 0

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Aston Villa (ENG) v Juventus (ITA), Bologna (ITA) v Lille, Celtic (SCO) v Club Brugge (BEL), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Borussia Dortmund (GER), Liverpool (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP), Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR), PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Played Tuesday

Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Lewandowski 10-pen, 90+2, Olmo 66) Brest (FRA) 0

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 5 (Wirtz 8-pen, 30, Grimaldo 11, Schick 61, Garcia 72) Salzburg (AUT) 0

Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Kim 38) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0

Inter Milan (ITA) 1 (Lukeba 27-og) RB Leipzig (GER) 0

Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Haaland 44-pen, 53, Gundogan 50) Feyenoord (NED) 3 (Hadj Moussa 75, Gimenez 82, Hancko 89)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 (Barseghyan 24, Marcelli 88) AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 21, Leao 68, Abraham 71)

Sparta Prague (CZE) 0 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 6 (Alvarez 15, 59, Llorente 43, Griezmann 70, Correa 85, 89)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Inacio 47) Arsenal (ENG) 5 (Martinelli 7, Havertz 22, Gabriel 45+1, Saka 65-pen, Trossard 82)

Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Ganvoula 11) Atalanta (ITA) 6 (Retegui 9, 39, De Ketelaere 29, 56, Kolasinac 32, Samardzic 90)

