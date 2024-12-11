Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0 Celtic (SCO) 0

Girona (ESP) 0 Liverpool (ENG) 1 (Salah 63-pen)

Playing later (2000GMT)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Aston Villa (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Bayern Munich (GER)

Atalanta (ITA) v Real Madrid (ESP)

Club Bruges (BEL) v Sporting (POR)

RB Salzburg (AUT) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Brest (FRA) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Playing Wednesday (2000 unless stated)

Atletico Madrid v Slovan Bratislava, Lille v Sturm Graz (both 1745), AC Milan v Red Star Belgrade, Arsenal v Monaco, Benfica v Bologna, Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona, Feyenoord v Sparta Prague, Juventus v Manchester City, Stuttgart v Young Boys

Related Topics

Young Graz Salzburg Brest Liverpool Zagreb Prague Lille Leipzig Stuttgart Bologna Monaco Eindhoven Ita Belgrade Bratislava Barcelona Donetsk Shanghai Cooperation Organization Real Madrid PSG Atletico Madrid Manchester City Arsenal Bayern Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Borussia

Recent Stories

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive ..

UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..

2 hours ago
 EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest cra ..

EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown

2 hours ago
 Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading ..

Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home

2 hours ago
 SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, ..

SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars

2 hours ago
 All evidence available against PTI for creating un ..

All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..

2 hours ago
 Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours ..

Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'

2 hours ago
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, ..

Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication

2 hours ago
 170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon ..

170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..

3 hours ago
 District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue cas ..

District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen c ..

Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border

3 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senato ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..

3 hours ago
 Two killed, one injured in road accident

Two killed, one injured in road accident

3 hours ago

More Stories From World