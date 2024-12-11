Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0 Celtic (SCO) 0
Girona (ESP) 0 Liverpool (ENG) 1 (Salah 63-pen)
Playing later (2000GMT)
RB Leipzig (GER) v Aston Villa (ENG)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Bayern Munich (GER)
Atalanta (ITA) v Real Madrid (ESP)
Club Bruges (BEL) v Sporting (POR)
RB Salzburg (AUT) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Brest (FRA) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Inter Milan (ITA)
Playing Wednesday (2000 unless stated)
Atletico Madrid v Slovan Bratislava, Lille v Sturm Graz (both 1745), AC Milan v Red Star Belgrade, Arsenal v Monaco, Benfica v Bologna, Borussia Dortmund v Barcelona, Feyenoord v Sparta Prague, Juventus v Manchester City, Stuttgart v Young Boys
Recent Stories
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
All evidence available against PTI for creating unrest on May 9: Minister for De ..
Macron aims to pick new French PM 'within 48 hours'
Workshop held to enhance police officers' skills, improve communication
170 Pakistani pilgrims moved from Syria to Lebanon as evacuation efforts intensi ..
District admin's efforts paid off as no dengue case reports in Islamabad
Around 350 Pakistani nationals including zaireen cross Syria-Lebanon border
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs me ..
Two killed, one injured in road accident
More Stories From World
-
Liverpool close on Champions League progress as Salah seals Girona win3 minutes ago
-
Records tumble as short-course world championships open43 minutes ago
-
Missile strike on Ukraine clinic kills at least four44 minutes ago
-
Russian strike kills two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia53 minutes ago
-
Fiorentina's Bove has defibrillator installed after collapse: media53 minutes ago
-
US disburses $20 bn Ukraine loan backed by profits from Russian assets53 minutes ago
-
NY gunman had manifesto railing against health insurance54 minutes ago
-
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US1 hour ago
-
S.Korea ex-defence minister formally arrested for insurrection1 hour ago
-
Nobel Peace Prize winner Nihon Hidankyo calls for a world without nukes1 hour ago
-
Arctic is now emitting more carbon than it absorbs: US agency1 hour ago
-
Brazil's Lula: from poverty to power1 hour ago