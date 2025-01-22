Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
Atalanta (ITA) 5 (Retegui 12, Pasalic 58, De Ketelaere 63, Lookman 90, Brescianini 90+5) Sturm Graz (AUT) 0
Monaco (FRA) 1 (Singo 8) Aston Villa (ENG) 0
Playing later (2000 GMT)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v Stuttgart (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL) v Juventus (ITA)
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)
Liverpool (ENG) v Lille (FRA)
Bologna (ITA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated)
RB Leipzig (GER) v Sporting (POR) (1745)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Brest (FRA) (1745)
Real Madrid (ESP) v RB Salzburg (AUT)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Manchester City (ENG)
Sparta Prague (CZE) v Inter Milan (ITA)
Arsenal (ENG) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Celtic (SCO) v Young Boys (SUI)
Feyenoord (NED) v Bayern Munich (GER)
AC Milan (ITA) v Girona (ESP)
Recent Stories
EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces
On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..
Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai
Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country
Chancellor directs action against violent PU students
PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit
Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma
2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident
Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood
Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66
More Stories From World
-
Trump's blizzard of orders faces stormy ride3 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results3 minutes ago
-
Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 7613 minutes ago
-
UN regrets US exit from World Health Organization & climate change agreement33 minutes ago
-
Humanitarian aid pouring into Gaza but massive needs remain: UN43 minutes ago
-
Facing Trump and Musk, EU lawmakers lock horns on strategy53 minutes ago
-
Trump pardons of Capitol rioters spark jubilation, outrage53 minutes ago
-
Trump fires first woman to lead a US military service53 minutes ago
-
Trump starts firing opponents after executive order blitz1 hour ago
-
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit2 hours ago
-
Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday2 hours ago
-
M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma2 hours ago