Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

Atalanta (ITA) 5 (Retegui 12, Pasalic 58, De Ketelaere 63, Lookman 90, Brescianini 90+5) Sturm Graz (AUT) 0

Monaco (FRA) 1 (Singo 8) Aston Villa (ENG) 0

Playing later (2000 GMT)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) v Stuttgart (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL) v Juventus (ITA)

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)

Liverpool (ENG) v Lille (FRA)

Bologna (ITA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated)

RB Leipzig (GER) v Sporting (POR) (1745)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) v Brest (FRA) (1745)

Real Madrid (ESP) v RB Salzburg (AUT)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Manchester City (ENG)

Sparta Prague (CZE) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Arsenal (ENG) v Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Celtic (SCO) v Young Boys (SUI)

Feyenoord (NED) v Bayern Munich (GER)

AC Milan (ITA) v Girona (ESP)

Recent Stories

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed ..

EU to give €60 million in aid to Lebanese armed forces

13 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minis ..

On behalf of UAE President, Special Envoy of Minister of Foreign Affairs attends ..

43 minutes ago
 Digital transformation of taxi services enhances t ..

Digital transformation of taxi services enhances traffic flow in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of c ..

Governor urges youth to reclaim lost prestige of country

1 hour ago
 Chancellor directs action against violent PU stude ..

Chancellor directs action against violent PU students

1 hour ago
 PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: ..

PTI’s actions tarnished Pakistan’s reputation: Ihsan Afzal

1 hour ago
Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince ..

Murdoch group lawyers say close to deal in Prince Harry lawsuit

2 hours ago
 Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happene ..

Beckham, protests, crypto's new dawn: what happened at Davos Tuesday

2 hours ago
 M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of ..

M23 fighters further encircle key DR Congo city of Goma

2 hours ago
 2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident

2 killed, 1 injured in Kohistan road accident

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mah ..

Governor Punjab condoles with media mogul Amir Mahmood

2 hours ago
 Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 6 ..

Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66

2 hours ago

More Stories From World