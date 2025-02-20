Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 02:10 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

Knockout phase play-offs, second leg

In Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0 Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0

Dortmund win 3-0 on aggregate

Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT; first leg score in brackets)

In Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Juventus (ITA) (1-2)

In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Brest (FRA) (3-0)

In Madrid

Real Madrid v Manchester City (ENG) (3-2)

Played Tuesday

In Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta (ITA) 1 (Lookman 46) Club Brugge (BEL) 3 (Talbi 3, 27, Jutgla 45+3)

Club Brugge win 5-2 on aggregate

In Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Davies 90+4) Celtic (SCO) 1 (Kuhn 63)

Bayern Munich win 3-2 on aggregate

In Milan, Italy

AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Gimenez 1) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Carranza 73)

Feyenoord win 2-1 on aggregate

In Lisbon

Benfica (POR) 3 (Akturkoglu 22, Pavlidis 76-pen, Kokcu 84) Monaco (FRA) 3 (Minamino 32, Ben Seghir 51, Ilenikhena 81)

Benfica win 4-3 on aggregate

