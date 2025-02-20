Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
Knockout phase play-offs, second leg
In Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 0 Sporting Lisbon (POR) 0
Dortmund win 3-0 on aggregate
Playing later (kick-offs 2000 GMT; first leg score in brackets)
In Eindhoven, Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Juventus (ITA) (1-2)
In Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Brest (FRA) (3-0)
In Madrid
Real Madrid v Manchester City (ENG) (3-2)
Played Tuesday
In Bergamo, Italy
Atalanta (ITA) 1 (Lookman 46) Club Brugge (BEL) 3 (Talbi 3, 27, Jutgla 45+3)
Club Brugge win 5-2 on aggregate
In Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Davies 90+4) Celtic (SCO) 1 (Kuhn 63)
Bayern Munich win 3-2 on aggregate
In Milan, Italy
AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Gimenez 1) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Carranza 73)
Feyenoord win 2-1 on aggregate
In Lisbon
Benfica (POR) 3 (Akturkoglu 22, Pavlidis 76-pen, Kokcu 84) Monaco (FRA) 3 (Minamino 32, Ben Seghir 51, Ilenikhena 81)
Benfica win 4-3 on aggregate
Recent Stories
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025
National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..
Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead
Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
More Stories From World
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results2 minutes ago
-
SpaceX debris enters atmosphere over Poland: agency2 minutes ago
-
EU to react 'firmly and swiftly' in case of Trump tariffs: trade chief22 minutes ago
-
New Zealand spoil historic day for Pakistan in Champions Trophy22 minutes ago
-
Teamwork key to smashing European doping networks: WADA investigations chief42 minutes ago
-
Sabalenka 'all over the place' in Dubai exit42 minutes ago
-
Raducanu says she will be 'OK' after security incident in Dubai1 hour ago
-
Alcaraz fends off Nardi to make Qatar quarters1 hour ago
-
Turkey probes business lobby chief over critical speech1 hour ago
-
Tennis: Dubai Championships WTA results - collated1 hour ago
-
UN health agency to resume polio vaccination campaign in war-shattered Gaza1 hour ago
-
Sabalenka thrashed in Dubai as Paolini's title defence ends2 hours ago