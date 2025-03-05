Football: UEFA Champions League results

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

Last 16, first legs

In Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (De Cuyper 12) Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Bailey 3, Mechele 82-og, Asensio 88-pen)

Playing later (1900 GMT unless stated)

In Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Lille (FRA)

In Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Arsenal (ENG)

In Madrid

Real Madrid (ESP) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)

Wednesday

In Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord (NED) v Inter Milan (ITA) (1745)

In Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich (GER) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

In Lisbon

Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)

In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)

-- Second legs to be played March 11/12

