Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
Last 16, first legs
In Bruges, Belgium
Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (De Cuyper 12) Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Bailey 3, Mechele 82-og, Asensio 88-pen)
Playing later (1900 GMT unless stated)
In Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) v Lille (FRA)
In Eindhoven, Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Arsenal (ENG)
In Madrid
Real Madrid (ESP) v Atletico Madrid (ESP)
Wednesday
In Rotterdam, Netherlands
Feyenoord (NED) v Inter Milan (ITA) (1745)
In Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
In Lisbon
Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)
In Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)
-- Second legs to be played March 11/12
