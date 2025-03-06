Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
Last 16, first legs
In Rotterdam, Netherlands
Feyenoord (NED) 0 Inter Milan (ITA) 2 (Thuram 38, Martinez 50)
Playing later (2000 GMT)
In Munich, Germany
Bayern Munich (GER) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)
In Lisbon
Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)
In Paris
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)
Played Tuesday
In Bruges, Belgium
Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (De Cuyper 12) Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Bailey 3, Mechele 82-og, Asensio 88-pen)
In Dortmund, Germany
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 (Adeyemi 22) Lille (FRA) 1 (Haraldsson 68)
In Eindhoven, Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Lang 43-pen) Arsenal (ENG) 7 (Timber 18, Nwaneri 21, Merino 31, Odegaard 47, 73, Trossard 48, Calafiori 85)
In Madrid
Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Rodrygo 4, Diaz 55) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Alvarez 32)
-- Second legs to be played March 11/12
