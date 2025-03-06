Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

Last 16, first legs

In Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord (NED) 0 Inter Milan (ITA) 2 (Thuram 38, Martinez 50)

Playing later (2000 GMT)

In Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich (GER) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

In Lisbon

Benfica (POR) v Barcelona (ESP)

In Paris

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) v Liverpool (ENG)

Played Tuesday

In Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge (BEL) 1 (De Cuyper 12) Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Bailey 3, Mechele 82-og, Asensio 88-pen)

In Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 1 (Adeyemi 22) Lille (FRA) 1 (Haraldsson 68)

In Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Lang 43-pen) Arsenal (ENG) 7 (Timber 18, Nwaneri 21, Merino 31, Odegaard 47, 73, Trossard 48, Calafiori 85)

In Madrid

Real Madrid (ESP) 2 (Rodrygo 4, Diaz 55) Atletico Madrid (ESP) 1 (Alvarez 32)

-- Second legs to be played March 11/12

More Stories From World