Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:

Last 16, second legs

In Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Raphinha 11, 42, Yamal 27) Benfica (POR) 1 (Otamendi 13)

Barcelona win 4-1 on aggregate

Playing later (2000 GMT unless stated)

In Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Bayern Munich (GER) (0-3 agg)

In Milan, Italy

Inter Milan (ITA) v Feyenoord (NED) (2-0 agg)

In Liverpool, England

Liverpool (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) (1-0 agg)

Wednesday

In Lille, France

Lille (FRA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER) (1-1 agg) (1745)

In London

Arsenal (ENG) v PSV Eindhoven (NED) (7-1 agg)

In Birmingham, England

Aston Villa (ENG) v Club Brugge (BEL) (3-1 agg)

In Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Real Madrid (ESP) (1-2 agg)

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Gov ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Abu Dhabi Government’s Ramadan majlis Bar ..

25 minutes ago
 EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territ ..

EU reaffirms commitment to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity

25 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Ift ..

Saud bin Saqr receives Ramadan well-wishers at Iftar banquet

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Gr ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of LGT Group

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Cr ..

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan greetings from Ajman Crown Prince

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Fi ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry explore joi ..

2 hours ago
 Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

Man kills son, injures wife over domestic dispute

2 hours ago
 Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them n ..

Rescue1122 transfers 300 officials, assigns them new duties

2 hours ago
 Car lifter arrested in injured condition

Car lifter arrested in injured condition

2 hours ago
 IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond li ..

IHC declares appointment of PSP officers beyond limit in FIA as illegal

2 hours ago
 Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, ..

Fauzia Viqar reaffirms commitment to child rights, protection

2 hours ago

More Stories From World