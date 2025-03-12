Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
Last 16, second legs
In Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Raphinha 11, 42, Yamal 27) Benfica (POR) 1 (Otamendi 13)
Barcelona win 4-1 on aggregate
Playing later (2000 GMT unless stated)
In Leverkusen, Germany
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) v Bayern Munich (GER) (0-3 agg)
In Milan, Italy
Inter Milan (ITA) v Feyenoord (NED) (2-0 agg)
In Liverpool, England
Liverpool (ENG) v Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) (1-0 agg)
Wednesday
In Lille, France
Lille (FRA) v Borussia Dortmund (GER) (1-1 agg) (1745)
In London
Arsenal (ENG) v PSV Eindhoven (NED) (7-1 agg)
In Birmingham, England
Aston Villa (ENG) v Club Brugge (BEL) (3-1 agg)
In Madrid
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Real Madrid (ESP) (1-2 agg)
