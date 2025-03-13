Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Football: UEFA Champions League results

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday (aet denotes after extra time):

Last 16, second legs

In Lille, France

Lille (FRA) 1 (David 5) Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 (Can 54-pen, Beier 65)

Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on aggregate

Playing later (all 2000 GMT)

In London

Arsenal (ENG) v PSV Eindhoven (NED) (7-1 agg)

In Birmingham, England

Aston Villa (ENG) v Club Brugge (BEL) (3-1 agg)

In Madrid

Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Real Madrid (ESP) (1-2 agg)

Played Tuesday

In Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Raphinha 11, 42, Yamal 27) Benfica (POR) 1 (Otamendi 13)

Barcelona win 4-1 on aggregate

In Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Kane 52, Davies 71)

Bayern Munich win 5-0 on aggregate

In Milan, Italy

Inter Milan (ITA) 2 (Thuram 8, Calhanoglu 51-pen) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Moder 42-pen)

Inter Milan win 4-1 on aggregate

In Liverpool, England

Liverpool (ENG) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Dembele 12) aet

1-1 on aggregate; Paris Saint-Germain win 4-1 on penalties

