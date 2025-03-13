Football: UEFA Champions League Results
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday (aet denotes after extra time):
Last 16, second legs
In Lille, France
Lille (FRA) 1 (David 5) Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 (Can 54-pen, Beier 65)
Borussia Dortmund win 3-2 on aggregate
Playing later (all 2000 GMT)
In London
Arsenal (ENG) v PSV Eindhoven (NED) (7-1 agg)
In Birmingham, England
Aston Villa (ENG) v Club Brugge (BEL) (3-1 agg)
In Madrid
Atletico Madrid (ESP) v Real Madrid (ESP) (1-2 agg)
Played Tuesday
In Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Raphinha 11, 42, Yamal 27) Benfica (POR) 1 (Otamendi 13)
Barcelona win 4-1 on aggregate
In Leverkusen, Germany
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 0 Bayern Munich (GER) 2 (Kane 52, Davies 71)
Bayern Munich win 5-0 on aggregate
In Milan, Italy
Inter Milan (ITA) 2 (Thuram 8, Calhanoglu 51-pen) Feyenoord (NED) 1 (Moder 42-pen)
Inter Milan win 4-1 on aggregate
In Liverpool, England
Liverpool (ENG) 0 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Dembele 12) aet
1-1 on aggregate; Paris Saint-Germain win 4-1 on penalties
