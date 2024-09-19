Football: UEFA Champions League Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:
League stage, matchday one
Bologna (ITA) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0
Sparta Prague (CZE) 3 (Kairinen 2, Olatunji 42, Laci 58) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 0
Club Brugge (BEL) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3 (Gittens 76, 86, Guirassy 90+5)
Celtic (SCO) 5 (Scales 17, Furuhashi 47, Engels 56-pen, Maeda 70, Idah 87) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Wimmer 61)
Manchester City (ENG) 0 Inter Milan (ITA) 0
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Gazzaniga 90-og) Girona (ESP) 0
Playing Thursday (times GMT)
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Benfica (POR), Feyenoord (NED) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER) (both 1645), Atalanta (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG), Atletico Madrid (ESP) v RB Leipzig (GER), Monaco (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP), Brest (FRA) v Sturm Graz (AUT) (all 1900)
Played Tuesday
Juventus (ITA) 3 (Yildiz 21, McKennie 27, Gonzalez 52) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Saibari 90+3)
Young Boys (SUI) 0 Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Tielemans 27, Ramsey 38, Onana 86)
Bayern Munich (GER) 9 (Kane 19-pen, 57, 73-pen, 78-pen, Guerreiro 33, Olise 38, 61, Sane 85, Goretzka 90+2) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Petkovic 48, Ogiwara 50)
AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Pulisic 3) Liverpool (ENG) 3 (Konate 23, Van Dijk 41, Szoboszlai 67)
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Mbappe 46, Ruediger 83, Endrick 90+5) Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Undav 68)
Sporting Lisbon (POR) 2 (Gyokeres 38, Debast 65) Lille (FRA) 0
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: Women's Champions League results5 minutes ago
-
US stocks end modestly lower after big Fed interest rate cut25 minutes ago
-
Storm Boris toll rises to 24 dead in Europe35 minutes ago
-
X update allows app to bypass Brazil ban: internet providers55 minutes ago
-
Venezuela opposition figure was 'coerced' to recognise Maduro win55 minutes ago
-
10 years on, case of 43 missing students still haunts Mexico1 hour ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
UN 'disappointed' at S.Sudan election delay2 hours ago
-
Afghanistan humble South Africa in first ODI2 hours ago
-
Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' is 'fully prepared'2 hours ago