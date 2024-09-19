Open Menu

Football: UEFA Champions League Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Wednesday:

League stage, matchday one

Bologna (ITA) 0 Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 0

Sparta Prague (CZE) 3 (Kairinen 2, Olatunji 42, Laci 58) Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 0

Club Brugge (BEL) 0 Borussia Dortmund (GER) 3 (Gittens 76, 86, Guirassy 90+5)

Celtic (SCO) 5 (Scales 17, Furuhashi 47, Engels 56-pen, Maeda 70, Idah 87) Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 (Wimmer 61)

Manchester City (ENG) 0 Inter Milan (ITA) 0

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 1 (Gazzaniga 90-og) Girona (ESP) 0

Playing Thursday (times GMT)

Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Benfica (POR), Feyenoord (NED) v Bayer Leverkusen (GER) (both 1645), Atalanta (ITA) v Arsenal (ENG), Atletico Madrid (ESP) v RB Leipzig (GER), Monaco (FRA) v Barcelona (ESP), Brest (FRA) v Sturm Graz (AUT) (all 1900)

Played Tuesday

Juventus (ITA) 3 (Yildiz 21, McKennie 27, Gonzalez 52) PSV Eindhoven (NED) 1 (Saibari 90+3)

Young Boys (SUI) 0 Aston Villa (ENG) 3 (Tielemans 27, Ramsey 38, Onana 86)

Bayern Munich (GER) 9 (Kane 19-pen, 57, 73-pen, 78-pen, Guerreiro 33, Olise 38, 61, Sane 85, Goretzka 90+2) Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 (Petkovic 48, Ogiwara 50)

AC Milan (ITA) 1 (Pulisic 3) Liverpool (ENG) 3 (Konate 23, Van Dijk 41, Szoboszlai 67)

Real Madrid (ESP) 3 (Mbappe 46, Ruediger 83, Endrick 90+5) Stuttgart (GER) 1 (Undav 68)

Sporting Lisbon (POR) 2 (Gyokeres 38, Debast 65) Lille (FRA) 0

