Football: UEFA Champions League Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) UEFA Champions League results on Tuesday:
Barcelona (ESP) 3 (Lewandowski 10-pen, 90+2, Olmo 66) Brest (FRA) 0
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 5 (Wirtz 8-pen, 30, Grimaldo 11, Schick 61, Garcia 72) Salzburg (AUT) 0
Bayern Munich (GER) 1 (Kim 38) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 0
Inter Milan (ITA) 1 (Lukeba 27-og) RB Leipzig (GER) 0
Manchester City (ENG) 3 (Haaland 44-pen, 53, Gundogan 50) Feyenoord (NED) 3 (Hadj Moussa 75, Gimenez 82, Hancko 89)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 2 (Barseghyan 24, Marcelli 88) AC Milan (ITA) 3 (Pulisic 21, Leao 68, Abraham 71)
Sparta Prague (CZE) 0 Atletico Madrid (ESP) 6 (Alvarez 15, 59, Llorente 43, Griezmann 70, Correa 85, 89)
Sporting Lisbon (POR) 1 (Inacio 47) Arsenal (ENG) 5 (Martinelli 7, Havertz 22, Gabriel 45+1, Saka 65-pen, Trossard 82)
Young Boys (SUI) 1 (Ganvoula 11) Atalanta (ITA) 6 (Retegui 9, 39, De Ketelaere 29, 56, Kolasinac 32, Samardzic 90)
Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT unless stated)
Red Star Belgrade (SRB) v Stuttgart (GER), Sturm Graz (AUT) v Girona (ESP) (both 1745), Aston Villa (ENG) v Juventus (ITA), Bologna (ITA) v Lille, Celtic (SCO) v Club Brugge (BEL), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) v Borussia Dortmund (GER), Liverpool (ENG) v Real Madrid (ESP), Monaco (FRA) v Benfica (POR), PSV Eindhoven (NED) v Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Recent Stories
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets
PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists
More Stories From World
-
Ireland has a cultural moment, from rock and books to cinema36 minutes ago
-
Trump names trade envoy, top economic advisor to fill policy team36 minutes ago
-
South Korean capital hit by record November snowfall: weather agency1 hour ago
-
Pak-China B2B meeting to pace up cooperation in animal fodder, fruits and vegetables1 hour ago
-
UNGA president urges dialogue among stakeholders in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
UK parliament to debate assisted dying law2 hours ago
-
Indonesians vote in regional election seen as test for Prabowo2 hours ago
-
Namibia votes with ruling party facing its toughest race yet2 hours ago
-
Students correspondents to help promote mutual understanding among different countries2 hours ago
-
Chinese island plastic pollution turned into artistic omens2 hours ago
-
Sinn Fein hope election will propel it to power in Ireland2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results - collated3 hours ago